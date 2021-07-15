School in Melbourne’s south-east closed after student tests positive to COVID-19

RED HOT TIP

A student at St Patrick’s Primary School in Murrumbeena has tested positive to the Delta strain of COVID-19.

Multiple sources have told Neil Mitchell about the case.

A text message sent to parents instructs all year four students to go directly to the drive-through testing station on Wellington Road, Clayton, then head home and isolate until further notice.

Students in other year levels are encouraged to get tested, but it is not mandatory.

Dean, a parent with children at the school, says he received the text message about 90 minutes ago.

“The school is currently being evacuated,” he said.

The school is undergoing deep cleaning.

Press PLAY below to hear more about the case

Image (background): Google Maps