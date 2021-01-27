3AW
School is back: Students prepare for ‘difficult’ year

57 mins ago
Ross and Russel
After a disrupted year, which saw many Victorian kids miss out on 21 weeks of face-to-face learning, schools are returning.

Schools are opening gradually, to reduce congestion and make COVID-19 compliance easier, with some students starting today, some beginning tomorrow, and others kicking off the school year on Monday.

Mum of prep triplets, Fiona, said her kids can’t wait to start.

“They are very excited to be at school with their big sister,” she said.

ROSS: “I’ve always said twins are nice people. So I assume triplets are even better.”

FIONA: “Well, there’s always an evil one … look, they’re very good but there is one very cheeky one in there!”

Victorian president of the Australian Education Union, Meredith Peace, says it’ll be “difficult” for some students after last year’s disruptions, but schools are prepared.

“Schools did a lot of work last year, both throughout the year but also when students returned towards the end of the year, teachers judging how kids had gone and of course assessing those kids throughout the pandemic to see how they coped and whether they kept up with the work that was required,” Ms Peace told Ross and Russel.

“Schools will have a very clear idea of which students will need extra assistance.”

Mum of prep triplets, Fiona, said her kids can’t wait to start.

“They are very excited to be at school with their big sister,” she said.

