School kids as young as five are self-harming, report reveals

The first line of an article in The Age on Wednesday really grabbed Tom Elliott’s attention.

“School children as young as five are self-harming, exhibiting significant behavioural issues and suffering anxiety, and primary school principals say they are struggling to respond.”

“Five-year-olds? I was pretty shocked to read this,” Tom Elliott said.

He followed the matter up with Anne-Maree Kliman, president of the Victorian Principals Association.

She said the key to dealing with the problem was early intervention.

