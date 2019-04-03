Advertisement
School kids as young as five are self-harming, report reveals
The first line of an article in The Age on Wednesday really grabbed Tom Elliott’s attention.
“School children as young as five are self-harming, exhibiting significant behavioural issues and suffering anxiety, and primary school principals say they are struggling to respond.”
“Five-year-olds? I was pretty shocked to read this,” Tom Elliott said.
He followed the matter up with Anne-Maree Kliman, president of the Victorian Principals Association.
She said the key to dealing with the problem was early intervention.
