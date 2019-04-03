3AW
School kids as young as five are self-harming, report reveals

23 mins ago
3aw drive

The first line of an article in The Age on Wednesday really grabbed Tom Elliott’s attention.

“School children as young as five are self-harming, exhibiting significant behavioural issues and suffering anxiety, and primary school principals say they are struggling to respond.”

“Five-year-olds? I was pretty shocked to read this,” Tom Elliott said.

He followed the matter up with Anne-Maree Kliman, president of the Victorian Principals Association.

She said the key to dealing with the problem was early intervention.

