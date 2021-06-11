3AW
School still out: Student free days today despite Acting Premier’s promise

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for School still out: Student free days today despite Acting Premier’s promise

Melbourne students are permitted to return to the classroom today after two weeks of learning from home.

But not all students will be heading to school today.

Acting Premier and Education Minister, James Merlino, yesterday assured government schools would not have a curriculum day today.

“All students will be back at school on Friday,” he said.

But Neil Mitchell has been inundated by messages from listeners whose children have a day off today or on Tuesday.

3AW Mornings has heard of at least a dozen Melbourne schools, both public and private, which have pupil free days today or on Tuesday.

“It defies understanding, it really does,” Neil Mitchell said.

“I reckon they (teachers) should be working on Monday. The kids have just had two weeks at home.”

President of the Victorian Association of State Secondary Principals, Colin Axup, says Mr Merlino’s comments meant there would be no statewide pupil free day, but schools can still have student free days.

“Pupil free days are decisions made by principals and student councils,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“For schools, they will have planned the year ahead and will have planned those pupil free days.”

