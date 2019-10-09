Schoolgirl charged over brutal Mornington beach attack

A teenage girl has been charged over a bashing at a Mornington beach.

The shocking incident happening at the foreshore in Mornington, near the intersection of Esplanade and Schnapper Point Drive about 6pm on Tuesday.

A video of the alleged attack posted on social media shows a young girl in school uniform being kicked, slapped and stomped while a group of teens watch on.

When the victim tried to walk away she was grabbed by the hair and pulled to the ground.

Police say the girl, from Mount Martha, suffered cuts and bruises.

They’ve charged a Mornington girl, 15, with intentionally cause injury, affray and unlawful assault.

She has been bailed to appear at a children’s court at a later date.