Schools and supermarkets among exposure sites as Health Department list balloons

A Woolworths supermarket in Altona North and a boys high school in Broadmeadows have been added to the coronavirus exposure list as Tier 1 sites.

Woolworths Millers Junction was a Tier 1 site for more than eight hours a day on three separate days — last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

A number of other supermarkets and convenience stores were also added to the Health Department’s list of exposure sites last night.

Coles Brunswick East, Coles Express in Reservoir, and an Aldi and Woolworths in Shepparton have also been added as Tier 2 sites.

Meanwhile positive case attended Sirius College — Meadow Fair Campus in Broadmeadows — on Monday and Thursday last week.

Notre Dame College in Shepparton and Greater Shepparton College are also on the list.

There are now more than 660 exposure sites on the list.