Schools update: Term Two expected to start on skeleton staff

Victorian schools are expected to reopen for Term Two but most students are expected to continue their studies from home.

Only a few teachers will return to accommodate children of essential workers and vulnerable pupils.

The disruptions mean Year 12 students could have their VCE extended into 2021.

Sue Bell, president of the Victorian Association of State Secondary Principals, told Ross and John on 3AW that it’s the best way forward.

“I think probably that is going to be the most effective way of working at the moment, rather than what we were doing before where kids were still meant to be at school but teachers were planning the remote working.

“If we could move to that system now, I think we’re ready to deliver on it.”

