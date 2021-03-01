3AW
Scientists ‘close’ to developing breakthrough concussion tests

5 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Melbourne scientists say they are close to developing blood and saliva tests that will help detect long-term brain damage in footballers.

It’s hoped it won’t be long before they develop a test that can detect concussion damage immediately.

“The science across concussion has advanced quite a bit over the past five to 10 years,” Associate Professor Sandy Shultz, from the Department of Neuroscience at Monash University, told Ross and Russel.

Picture by Getty iStock

