Scientists ‘close’ to developing breakthrough concussion tests

Melbourne scientists say they are close to developing blood and saliva tests that will help detect long-term brain damage in footballers.

It’s hoped it won’t be long before they develop a test that can detect concussion damage immediately.

“The science across concussion has advanced quite a bit over the past five to 10 years,” Associate Professor Sandy Shultz, from the Department of Neuroscience at Monash University, told Ross and Russel.

Click PLAY below to hear more about it

Picture by Getty iStock