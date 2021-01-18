Scoop reveals the issue at the heart of Australian Open chaos

Sportsday host Sam McClure says the Victorian Chief Health Officer’s claim that the community doesn’t expect special rules for anyone entering the state is “back flipping on opinions.”

“Brett Sutton… is allowed to change his mind on things about the virus, because it’s an evolving situation,” he said.

“Unfortunately, he’s not afforded the same right to back flip on opinions to do with sporting events.

“Now he said Victorians don’t expect anyone to be given any special consideration or exemptions.

“In all due respect Professor Sutton, but you gave them a complete exemption, the whole tournament is an exemption.”

