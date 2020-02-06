Scorcher reviews: Nagambie Brewery — ‘comfort pub food from a pretty vantage point’

NAGAMBIE BREWERY SNAPSHOT:

Its best feature is: the waterside location and wraparound deck.

the waterside location and wraparound deck. Make sure you try: the Nagambie Larger, a clean and crisp brew with a fruity hop finish.

the Nagambie Larger, a clean and crisp brew with a fruity hop finish. Come here for: family lunches, fun catch ups with mates, and affordable pub grub.

family lunches, fun catch ups with mates, and affordable pub grub. We’re eating: the wood fired haloumi with fruit chutney, brewers’ boards of meat and cheese, and pork ribs to start; pizzas, burgers, beef brisket with pickles and steaks for main.

the wood fired haloumi with fruit chutney, brewers’ boards of meat and cheese, and pork ribs to start; pizzas, burgers, beef brisket with pickles and steaks for main. If you like this: you’ll like Jetty Road Brewery or St Andrews Beach Brewery on the Mornington Peninsula.

you’ll like Jetty Road Brewery or St Andrews Beach Brewery on the Mornington Peninsula. It’ll set you back: $7-$14 for starters; $15-$18 for pizzas and burgers; $28-$30 mains; beer $5 pot, $7.50 schooner.

Nagambie Brewery is a shiny new brewhouse and restaurant serving its own line of beers and approachable, comfort pub food from a pretty vantage point on the edge of Lake Nagambie.

The brainchild of business mogul Gerry Ryan, who also has Mitchelton Winery down the road, Nagambie Brewery has become a focal point on the Goulburn Valley’s food trail and injected some fizz into the town.

Nagambie Brewery is a relaxing place to spend a sunny afternoon and drink in the views of boaters and swimmers enjoying the pristine waters of the lake, the town’s major drawcard. The beers are great too; Nagambie Brewery does a crisp European-style larger and a citrusy pale ale, as well as a rotation of seasonal brews.

For those coming up from Melbourne, Nagambie is around 120 clicks or so up the M31 (and the train is an easy one hour 45 minute journey) so it’s easily doable for a day trip.

This place has really put Nagambie on the map.

And, due to popular demand, here is the view Scorcher enjoyed while imbibing a cheeky pint — the actual ‘Goulburn valley’!