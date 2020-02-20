Scorcher reviews: Oscar’s Teta — ‘recipes passed down from grandma’

Oscar’s Teta

143 Hudsons Rd, Spotswood

oscarsteta.com.au

OSCAR’S TETA SNAPSHOT:

Its best feature is: the generous bread baskets that come with the hummus and baba ghanoush; understated suburban location; accessible and affordable menu.

With its understated frontage that looks more than a suburban accountancy firm than a restaurant, Oscar’s Teta in Spotswood is easy to walk past. But those who indulge their curiosity and have a peek inside are richly rewarded with plates of honest, homely food and enthusiastic service.

Oscar’s Teta is a relaxed, family-run Lebanese restaurant that serves up generous portions of traditional Lebanese mezze plates based on recipes passed down from grandma.

Make sure you bring a hunger if you come to Oscar’s Teta. As most of the mezze dishes at this family-friendly restaurant are under $20, you may be tempted to order everything on the menu. We ordered two larger dishes of kotfa and chicken shish, plus a couple of starters, and were completely and utterly stuffed. High five to grandma!