3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Scorcher reviews: Oscar’s Teta — ‘..

Scorcher reviews: Oscar’s Teta — ‘recipes passed down from grandma’

3 hours ago
Ross and Kate

Oscar’s Teta
143 Hudsons Rd, Spotswood
oscarsteta.com.au

 OSCAR’S TETA SNAPSHOT:

  • Its best feature is: the generous bread baskets that come with the hummus and baba ghanoush; understated suburban location; accessible and affordable menu.
  • Make sure you try: baba ghanoush, sish tawook, spiced squid, kofta.
  • Come here for: casual Lebanese feasts, cheap eats, laid-back dinners.
  • We’re eating: spiced squid salad with tomato, coriander and pomegranate sauce; labne with pide; sambousik pastries with spiced lamb, almonds and yoghurt dip; lamb kofta; chicken shish with garlic butter and grilled broad beans; snapper with tahini.
  • If you like this you’ll like: Taksim Square, Moonee Ponds; Bar Saracen, CBD; Teta Mona, Brunswick East.
  • It’ll set you back: smaller mezze plates $8-$18; larger mezze plates $18-$25; sides $6-$10; cocktails $18; beer and wine from $8.

With its understated frontage that looks more than a suburban accountancy firm than a restaurant, Oscar’s Teta in Spotswood is easy to walk past. But those who indulge their curiosity and have a peek inside are richly rewarded with plates of honest, homely food and enthusiastic service.

Oscar’s Teta is a relaxed, family-run Lebanese restaurant that serves up generous portions of traditional Lebanese mezze plates based on recipes passed down from grandma.

Make sure you bring a hunger if you come to Oscar’s Teta. As most of the mezze dishes at this family-friendly restaurant are under $20, you may be tempted to order everything on the menu. We ordered two larger dishes of kotfa and chicken shish, plus a couple of starters, and were completely and utterly stuffed.  High five to grandma!

Ross and Kate
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.