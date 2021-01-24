3AW
Scorching day forecast after Victorians swelter through ‘oppressive night’

Victorians are bracing for a scorcher today, after sweltering through what the Bureau of Meteorology described as an “oppressive night”.

The mercury dipped to a low of 24 degrees in the CBD, but it was much warmer overnight in some Melbourne suburbs.

In Moorabbin and Scoresby the temperature didn’t dip below 27 degrees overnight, while at Melbourne Airport, the mercury didn’t fall below 28 degrees.

Melbourne is set for a top of 39 degrees today, while it’s forecast to reach 43 degrees in Shepparton and 41 degrees in Seymour.

A cool change is expected late this afternoon.

A total fire ban has been declared for the Mallee, Wimmera, Northern Country, North Central, North East and East Gippsland districts.

 

 

