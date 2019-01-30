Scorching heat blamed for mass flying fox death

More than 2000 flying foxes have perished from heat stress in Victoria’s east on a scale wildlife rescuers say they’ve never seen.

Lorna King said the scorching conditions saw hundreds of the grey-headed flying foxes drop from trees.

“They can’t cope with this heat,” she said.

Ms King said climate change may have played a role with the high number of deaths.

Fortunately, a handful of struggling flying foxes were rescued.

