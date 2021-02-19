Advertisement
Scott Ellis gives 3AW Afternoons his latest tv and film recommendations!
Looking for something good to watch this weekend? Scott Ellis recommends the below…
- Big news for Disney + watchers from today when they add a whole new channel, “Star” which brings a stack of new dramas and comedies. There’s a lot to love, but pick of the bunch for me so far is Big Sky, created by drama master David E Kelly (Doogie Howser, Picket Fences, Chicago Hope, Big Little Lies etc. etc. etc. This is a crime thriller about two private detectives who join forces with an ex cop to solve a series of disappearances involving young girls. Gripping, edge of the seat stuff! Also keep an eye out for the other famous DeeDee, Dee Dee Pfeiffer, Michelle’s little sister, who pops up here as the detectives’ secretary. She started acting the same year as her sister, but has a MUCH lower profile.
- Great documentary on Binge this week, The Lady And The Dale, about the invention in 1970 of a fuel efficient three-wheeled car that was going to revolutionise transport around the world. It looked like something out of The Jetsons and sounded like a dream come true … unfortunately it turned out the car wasn’t quite what the lady behind it all – Elizabeth Carmichael – claimed. A fascinating look at how we can fall for scams.
- And a great FREE streaming tip, ABC iView has season 2 of Staged, the series that’s set inside a stage production that gets held up by COVID so everyone has to rehearse, interact and argue etc via video conferencing and we get to watch along. Starring David Tenant and Michael Sheen (with some incredible/hilarious cameos such as Judi Dench and Samuel L Jackson. Season two picks up the story from where the chaos of season one left. Guest stars this time include Cate Blanchett, Michael Palin, Ewan McGregor, Nick Frost, Simon Pegg, Jim Parsons, etc. etc. etc. And it’s great!
- Romance, laughs and nostalgia meet in Stan’s Bridge and Tunnel, a series about those New Yorkers that real New Yorkers don’t actually consider New Yorkers – the ones who don’t live in Manhattan, but commute in every day via the bridges and tunnels. Set in the 1980s it’s a look back at a time that was both more dangerous but somehow more innocent and these characters who desperately want to make it while still holding onto the safety of their Long Island homes sums it up. Give it a try!
- For those who have been sticking with it, there’s a cracking episode of WandaVision on Disney+ tonight, after all the sitcom craziness Wanda seems to finally be realising she’s keeping the world under her control for all the wrong reasons and decides to just spend a day at home thinking. This is the spot where reality starts intruding on this series so expect things to get dark from here on in.
- 2020 might have been a pretty lacklustre year for most sports, but for the Aussie women’s cricket team at least, things went pretty well… and thankfully there was a documentary team along for the ride to their 2020 T20 World Cup win. Great inside access showing the emotion, the perseverance and the sheer will that took them there, Aussie! Aussie! Aussie!!!
- Want to feel old? head to Foxtel On Demand from tomorrow for Crikey! It’s The Irwins season three where we go back to Australia Zoo to see what Steve Irwin’s family have been up to since COVID shut them down. The answer is A LOT. Bindi’s expecting her first baby and Robert is learning to drive. WHAT??? There’s all the usual animal adventure stuff here as well, but seeing these two kids as grown ups (Robert’s the one jumping on crocs now) is mind blowing.