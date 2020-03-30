‘Economic lifeline’: Scott Morrison announces $1500 a fortnight wage guarantee for working Australians

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has unveiled a massive $130 billion package over six months to provide job security during the coronavirus crisis.

The ‘JobKeeper’ package will subsidise the pay packets of Australians at risk of being stood down because of the COVID-19 downturn.

Six million Australians are expected to access the scheme, which will see recipients granted a $1500 a fortnight payment.

For those who earn more than $1500 a fortnight, employers will chip in the rest.

Workers at businesses with turnover of under $1 billion per year will be able to access the scheme if the business has seen profits fall by 30 per cent or more. For businesses with turnover of over $1 billion per year, turnover must fall by at least 50 per cent for employees to be eligible.

The payments will flow from the first week of May and be back dated to March 30.

Those who were stood down after March 1 will also be eligible for the payments.

The package will be available to sole traders, and to casuals who have worked in their position for at least a year.

“This is more generous than New Zealand’s scheme. It is broader than the United Kingdom’s scheme, as it applies to all employees not just those who have been stood down,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

The government will also extend the JobSeeker payment to include those whose partners earn up to $79,000 per year. Currently the payment is only accessible for unemployed people whose partners earn under $48,000.

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Nine News