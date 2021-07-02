Scott Morrison announces home quarantine trial and 50 per cent cut in international arrivals

International arrivals into Australia will be temporarily cut by 50 per cent to “reduce the pressure” on the hotel quarantine system as several states and territories battle COVID-19 outbreaks.

Under the reduced cap, only 3035 international arrivals will be allowed into Australia each week.

Commonwealth repatriation flights will increase, with arrivals sent to Howard Springs for quarantine.

Alternative quarantine options including home quarantine for fully vaccinated returned travellers, will be trialled on a small-scale in South Australia.

“The work that we have already done … shows that a vaccinated person doing quarantine for seven days is stronger than an unvaccinated person doing quarantine for 14-days,” Mr Morrison said.

“There’s clear medical evidence to suggest that vaccination means that shorter periods of quarantine are possible without any compromise of the health standards.”

The Prime Minister says state and territory leaders have agreed lockdowns will only be used as a “last resort”.

National cabinet has agreed on a four-phase plan out of COVID-19.

Mr Morrison says it’s a “pathway from a pre-vaccination period, which is focused on the suppression of the virus on community transmission cases, to one that sees us manage COVID-19 as an infectious disease like any other in our community”.

Progression through the phases will occur when Australia reaches vaccination rate targets, which are yet to be determined.

(Image: Nine)