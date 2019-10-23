Scott Morrison asked to consider paying drought-ravaged farmers to leave the land

The National Farmers’ Federation has suggested drought-affected farmers should be given exit packages as an incentive to leave the land.

The farm lobby wrote to Prime Minister Scott Morrison with six measures they suggested the government could adopt to help those devasted by drought.

They have asked Mr Morrison to “consider providing exit packages for farming families looking to exit farming after assessment of their long-term viability”.

In 2007, John Howard announced $150,000 grants for drought-affected farmers to sell their properties.

National Farmers Federation CEO Tony Mahar tells Ross Greenwood the discussion needs to be had.

“We would much rather have that conversation and help people through these times than not.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/VMJones