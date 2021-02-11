3AW
Scott Morrison calls for ‘proportionate’ response to Victoria’s COVID-19 outbreak

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Scott Morrison calls for ‘proportionate’ response to Victoria’s COVID-19 outbreak

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he doesn’t know whether Melbourne will be plunged into a third lockdown, but says whatever action the state government takes should be “proportionate”.

Mr Morrison praised Melburnians for their “tenacity and patience”, and told Neil Mitchell virus leaks from hotel quarantine are inevitable.

“Hotel quarantine is never 100 per cent fail-safe and to suggest it ever will be is just not realistic,” he said.

“The issue is how you deal with it when it occurs … and the response of Melburnians, once again (has been) tremendous.”

Mr Morrison says Victoria “should be able to get on top of this like other states have”.

“Look at Perth, look at Brisbane, look at Sydney, proportionate short-term responses and they’re back on deck.”

Press PLAY below for the full interview.

 

Image: Sam Mooy

News
