3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Scott Morrison calls special National Cabinet meeting

47 mins ago
National Nine News
Article image for Scott Morrison calls special National Cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called a special National Cabinet meeting to discuss international travel protocols in light of the UK’s mutant COVID-19 strain.

In a post on his Facebook page this evening, Mr Morrison said the meeting with premiers and Chief Ministers will take place on Friday.

“The proposal is to further strengthen the COVID safety of end to end international travel processes (from arrival at Airport of embarkation in the exit country, to final clearance from hotel quarantine in Australia),” he said.

“This is being done particularly in the context of the UK strain.”

The meeting will also provide an update on the vaccination rollout.

National Nine News
AustraliaNewsTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332