Scott Morrison calls special National Cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called a special National Cabinet meeting to discuss international travel protocols in light of the UK’s mutant COVID-19 strain.

In a post on his Facebook page this evening, Mr Morrison said the meeting with premiers and Chief Ministers will take place on Friday.

“The proposal is to further strengthen the COVID safety of end to end international travel processes (from arrival at Airport of embarkation in the exit country, to final clearance from hotel quarantine in Australia),” he said.

“This is being done particularly in the context of the UK strain.”

The meeting will also provide an update on the vaccination rollout.