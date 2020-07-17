Scott Morrison tells of ‘candid’ Daniel Andrews over quarantine fiasco

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Daniel Andrews has been “candid” with the national cabinet over Victoria’s hotel quarantine bungle.

In a wide-ranging interview with Neil Mitchell this morning, Mr Morrison said health experts were suitably across the fiasco, which has been blamed for a dangerous and not-yet curtailed spike in greater Melbourne.

“I’ve got to say in his dialogue with all other premiers and national cabinet and myself, he’s been very candid about the challenges they’ve had,” Mr Morrison said on 3AW.

Neil Mitchell: So he has explained what went wrong, has he? Because he hasn’t explained it to us.

Mr Morrison: “Well, that’s a matter for the Premier and it’s a matter for Victoria.”

Neil Mitchell: But he has explained it to the cabinet, has he, what went wrong?

Mr Morrison: “Well, not to the level of detail that I suspect the reviews and inquiries that are under way would provide. But obviously … all (federal health experts) have been focusing very acutely on what’s been happening in Victoria.

Mr Morrison said the “sharing of information” and learning lessons from the mistakes of others states is a critical part of ensuring Australia stays ahead of the pandemic.

NOW | Neil Mitchell gets a #coronavirus update from Scott Morrison. He says it’s important that Australia learns from Victoria’s mess, and any other outbreaks. “There are lessons that have been learnt from NSW around aged care … and those are being applied in Melbourne now.” — 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) July 16, 2020

Click PLAY to hear the full interview