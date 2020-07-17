3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Scott Morrison tells of ‘candid’..

Scott Morrison tells of ‘candid’ Daniel Andrews over quarantine fiasco

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Daniel Andrews has been “candid” with the national cabinet over Victoria’s hotel quarantine bungle.

In a wide-ranging interview with Neil Mitchell this morning, Mr Morrison said health experts were suitably across the fiasco, which has been blamed for a dangerous and not-yet curtailed spike in greater Melbourne.

“I’ve got to say in his dialogue with all other premiers and national cabinet and myself, he’s been very candid about the challenges they’ve had,” Mr Morrison said on 3AW.

Neil Mitchell: So he has explained what went wrong, has he? Because he hasn’t explained it to us.

Mr Morrison: “Well, that’s a matter for the Premier and it’s a matter for Victoria.”

Neil Mitchell: But he has explained it to the cabinet, has he, what went wrong?

Mr Morrison: “Well, not to the level of detail that I suspect the reviews and inquiries that are under way would provide. But obviously … all (federal health experts) have been focusing very acutely on what’s been happening in Victoria.

Mr Morrison said the “sharing of information” and learning lessons from the mistakes of others states is a critical part of ensuring Australia stays ahead of the pandemic.

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332