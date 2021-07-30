Scott Morrison unveils road map out of the pandemic

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has unveiled a four step plan out of the COVID-19 pandemic, with each state and territory moving at their own pace.

He said all Australians must “get there together” although there are no timelines on each phase.

“We will get to the next phase when Australia reaches 70 per cent of the eligible population who are double dose vaccinated,” he said.

“We will get to phase C when we hit 80 per cent.”

He said it will only be achieved through Australians working together.

In the second phase, lockdowns would be “less likely”.

“International border caps will remain and low level international arrivals will be able to be under taken, under

controlled settings with safe and proportion quarantine to minimise the risk of COVID entering,” he said.

“We will ease restrictions in phase B on vaccinated residents.

“The details of that are still to be worked through.”

By the third phase, there would be only “highly targeted lockdowns” as well as a return of some international travel.

“We will abolish caps on returning vaccinated Australians,” Mr Morrison said.

There will also be a gradual reopening of inward and out-bound international travel with safe countries, and more travel bubbles.

Image: Nine News