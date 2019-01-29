Scott Morrison’s Captain Cook plan misses the mark, but he is “worth” celebrating says Justin Smith

Scott Morrison missed the mark with his plan to honour Captain James Cook, but the historical figure is worth celebrating says Justin Smith.

The Prime Minister has come under fire over his controversial plan to “re-write history” and have a replica version of The Endeavour circumnavigate Australia – something Cook never actually did.

$50 million is set to be spent on the idea, a figure Smith says is “extraordinary”.

