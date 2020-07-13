Sea wall collapses at Patterson Lakes Marina
Waterfront houses at Patterson Lakes have been left at risk of collapse after a wall in the marina gave way.
David alerted 3AW Drive to the news on Monday afternoon.
The SES has arrived at the scene to help secure foundations of several homes.
Some deckings and balconies have already collapsed.
JUST IN | VICSES crews from the Chelsea unit have assisted @kingstoncc after a sea wall malfunction in Patterson Lakes.
Tides have washed away some foundations on several homes forcing balconies and decking to collapse. The households have now been relocated. #9News pic.twitter.com/PgjHRnBRQQ
— Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) July 13, 2020