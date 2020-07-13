3AW
Sea wall collapses at Patterson Lakes Marina

3 hours ago
Waterfront houses at Patterson Lakes have been left at risk of collapse after a wall in the marina gave way.

David alerted 3AW Drive to the news on Monday afternoon.

The SES has arrived at the scene to help secure foundations of several homes.

Some deckings and balconies have already collapsed.

