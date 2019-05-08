Seafood industry upset by vegan ‘tuna’

The Australian seafood industry is upset – rightfully, according to Tom Elliott – over a soy-based vegan “tuna” product.

Some have questioned whether the ACCC should investigate.

The vegan product “Tuno” looks and apparently tastes very similar to tuna, but does not contain any fish.

“I think this is getting pretty close to being misleading,” Jane Lovell, Chief Executive of Seafood Industry Australia, said on 3AW Drive.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive