Seafood producers take aim at fishy plant-based marketing

Plant-based imitation seafood products with names like Tuno are popping up on supermarket shelves, and the seafood industry says something is amiss.

There are currently no guidelines on how synthetic and plant-based products can use names or images of their nn their branding and packaging.

CEO of Seafood Industry Australia, Veronica Papacosta, says a Senate inquiry into imitation seafood branding is welcome.

“Let’s get ahead of this. Let’s put some structure in place for the plant-based industry so that they know how to move forward,” she told Ross and Russel.

Ms Papacosta says seafood producers aren’t worried about competition from plant-based products, but they’re concerned similar packaging and marketing will make it difficult to differentiate between seafood and imitation products.

“Given the number of rules and the amount of legislation we have around labelling seafood and other agricultural products, we just don’t think that’s right,” she said.

“We just don’t think it’s right that this is how they kick off their industry.”

