3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Seafood producers take aim at fishy plant-based marketing

9 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Woman with basket in supermarket

Plant-based imitation seafood products with names like Tuno are popping up on supermarket shelves, and the seafood industry says something is amiss.

There are currently no guidelines on how synthetic and plant-based products can use names or images of their nn their branding and packaging.

CEO of Seafood Industry Australia, Veronica Papacosta, says a Senate inquiry into imitation seafood branding is welcome.

“Let’s get ahead of this. Let’s put some structure in place for the plant-based industry so that they know how to move forward,” she told Ross and Russel.

Ms Papacosta says seafood producers aren’t worried about competition from plant-based products, but they’re concerned similar packaging and marketing will make it difficult to differentiate between seafood and imitation products.

“Given the number of rules and the amount of legislation we have around labelling seafood and other agricultural products, we just don’t think that’s right,” she said.

“We just don’t think it’s right that this is how they kick off their industry.”

Press PLAY below to hear why the seafood industry wants more regulation on imitation seafood products

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332