Search area narrows in the hunt for Canadian teen killers

Police in Canada believe the two teenagers wanted over the murders of three people including an Australian man remain in a province in northern Canada.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, (both pictured above) are on the run but have already been charged with murder.

They’re accused of killing Sydney man Lucas Fowler, 23, and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese, 24, who were found dead next to their broken-down car by the side of a highway in a remote part of British Colombia just over a week ago.

A third person was also found dead nearby.

The father of Schmegelsky has since said his son is suffering “very serious pain” and fears he will go out in “in a blaze of glory”.

Canadian police corporal Julie Courchaine has today revealed police officers are searching a large area in the town of Gillam.

“They’ve just confirmed they’ve got two corroborated sightings of the suspects in the Gillam area, which is where we are,” Nine News reporter Alexis Daish told 3AW Breakfast.

Click PLAY to hear Ross and John cross to Alexis Daish, standing at a police roadblock in Canada as the search continues