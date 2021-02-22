Search continues for missing mother Ju Zhang in Darebin Parklands

Police are searching a new area of Darebin Creek Reserve in Heidelberg West for missing Epping mum Ju Zhang.

Investigators are focusing on area four kilometres away from where they last searched, after an anonymous tip provided Ms Zhang’s last whereabouts.

Missing Persons Squad detectives and Search & Rescue police are back scouring Darebin Creek in the hopes of finding Ju “Kelly” Zhang. The young mum has been missing for 22 days, her partner is charged with murder. @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/9ICZgypzaB — Lana Murphy (@LanaMurphy) February 22, 2021

The 33-year-old, known as Kelly, was last seen leaving her home three weeks ago.

Ms Zhang’s partner, 35-year-old Joon Seong Tan, has since been charged with her murder.

Police are urging the anonymous caller to make contact again.

Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper says they’re yet to find anything indicating Ms Zhang’s whereabouts in the area.

“Unfortunately we haven’t found anything that we were looking for, but we will continue,” he said.

“The reality is that this area all flows in to a fairly significant parkland area, so all of this area is of interest to us from what we know of that incident on that night.”