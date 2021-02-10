3AW
Police release confronting footage of ‘brazen and violent’ Heidelberg home invasion

7 hours ago
Article image for Police release confronting footage of ‘brazen and violent’ Heidelberg home invasion

The hunt is on for four armed home invaders who pulled a man from his bed and seriously injured him.

The offenders kicked down the door of a Heidelberg apartment at about 1am on Tuesday, February 2.

  • Scroll down for footage of the violent incident.

The group, armed with a gun and other weapons, pulled a sleeping 38-year-old man from his bed, before assaulting him with a steering wheel lock.

Detective Senior Constable Nathan Charles says it was a “very brazen and violent” attack.

“The male has been hit over the head with what we believe was a steering wheel lock and dragged out of bed, where they have just continued to assault him as he’s lying on the ground with various weapons, and their fists, and even kicking him,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Another occupant, a 36-year-old woman, was verbally threatened.

The thugs made off with mobile phones, a laptop, medication and wallets, fleeing in a white Subaru Liberty wagon.

The male victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Detective Senior Constable Charles says it “clearly wasn’t a random attack” but could be a case of mistaken identity.

They’ve released CCTV of the four offenders, who are all believed to have spoken with New Zealand accents.

Anyone who recognises the men is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

News
