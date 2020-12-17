3AW
Search for attacker who stabbed man in unprovoked Seaford beach assault

5 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
The search is on for an attacker who stabbed a man in what police have described as an “unprovoked attack” at Seaford.

The 18-year-old male victim was at the beach with a group of friends on November 19 when he was approached by an unknown man who shouted at him before stabbing him in the stomach.

The attacker then fled with another man who was waiting nearby.

The victim was seriously injured and spent several days in hospital.

Police have released images of the two men they want to speak to in relation to the stabbing.

Press PLAY below for more.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

News
