Concern COVID-19 restrictions are hampering search for autistic teen lost in Yarra Ranges

There are concerns COVID-19 restrictions are hampering search efforts for a 14-year-old boy with autism who was last seen early yesterday mroning.

William Wall hasn’t been seen since he set off on what he told his family would be a 15 minute walk along the Warburton Trail in Launching Place at about 6.15am yesterday morning.

The 14 year old, who has high functioning autism, did not take any food with him.

His dad, Shane Wall, fears he may have become confused and disorientated.

The massive air and land search effort had to be scaled back overnight, in part due to the curfew, which curbed public assistance with the search.

Inspector Jason Goddard said official search efforts involving the SES, police and bush search and rescue were not impacted by the curfew.

Police are asking people in the area to keep an eye out for William, but not to breach COVID-19 rules limiting outdoor time to two hours.

“We’re asking people to have their eyes and ears about whilst they are out exercising and to report any sightings to Triple Zero immediately,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“We really do want the local residents within this area to check their backyards and check their structures.”

Warburton man Tom Osburg says search parties made up by local volunteers are a valuable resource, and he will risk a COVID-19 fine to search for the missing teenager.

“I’ve been out since dawn,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Mr Osburg called for an exemption so Melburnians with holiday homes in the area can check their properties for William.

“Let people come up, just for a couple of hours from Melbourne, just to check their holiday homes,” he said.

“There’s a lot of holiday homes up here.”

