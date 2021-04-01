3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Search for carjackers who punched..

Search for carjackers who punched man in the face and attacked him with a baseball bat

3 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for Search for carjackers who punched man in the face and attacked him with a baseball bat

Two men are on the run after a violent aggravated carjacking in Springvale last Sunday.

The victim was sitting in his Honda CRV in Blissington Street when he was approached by two men.

One reached into his car and snatched the keys from the ignition, then punched him in the face and attempted to steal his phone.

The victim tried to escape through the passenger side of the car, and was hit by a man with a baseball bat who claimed to be a police officer.

One of the carjackers stole the Honda and fled, and the other drove away in a white ute.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police have released images of the first male, who is perceived to be Caucasian in appearance, aged 25 to 30-years-old, with a blonde mullet.

The second man is also perceived to be Caucasian, with a moustache, and was wearing a grey top with black sleeves and hood at the time of the crime.

 

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332