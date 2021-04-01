Search for carjackers who punched man in the face and attacked him with a baseball bat

Two men are on the run after a violent aggravated carjacking in Springvale last Sunday.

The victim was sitting in his Honda CRV in Blissington Street when he was approached by two men.

One reached into his car and snatched the keys from the ignition, then punched him in the face and attempted to steal his phone.

The victim tried to escape through the passenger side of the car, and was hit by a man with a baseball bat who claimed to be a police officer.

One of the carjackers stole the Honda and fled, and the other drove away in a white ute.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police have released images of the first male, who is perceived to be Caucasian in appearance, aged 25 to 30-years-old, with a blonde mullet.

The second man is also perceived to be Caucasian, with a moustache, and was wearing a grey top with black sleeves and hood at the time of the crime.