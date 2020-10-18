Search for creep who sexually assaulted three women in brazen CBD incidents

Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted three women, including a 16-year-old teenager, last Thursday.

Detectives are investigating after two attacks in Melbourne’s CBD on October 15.

In the first incident, a man approached a 16-year-old girl on Wills Street at around 5.30pm and grabbed her buttocks over her clothes.

The man allegedly asked the girl how old she was and then told her he didn’t care.

Later that night, the same man followed to 20-year-old women through a Latrobe Street shopping centre.

He approached the pair from behind and grabbed them both on the buttocks at the same time.

When the women turned around the man appeared to be trying to open his fly.

He fled towards Little Latrobe Street.

Police have released images of a man they would like to speak with in relation to the attacks.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au