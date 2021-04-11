‘Begging them to stop’: Carjacking victim dragged along road tells of ‘terrifying’ ordeal

The victim of a horror aggravated carjacking in Glen Waverley has spoken out about the “terrifying” ordeal.

Manasi Gore, 46, was in her parked Mazda CX-9 on Kerrie Road at about 8.40pm on March 17, waiting for her son to return from a pizza shop.

Two men approached — one entered on the passenger side and threatened her with a knife, while the other opened the driver’s door and demanded she get out before threatening her with a knife.

“He had a knife which he was holding to my throat and he said if I screamed he would hurt me,” Ms Gore told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

The woman was then allegedly stabbed in the hand and tried to flee, but became stuck in the seatbelt.

One of the attackers got in the car and drove, dragging the victim along the road for about 100 metres before she fell from the car.

“My shoes came off, my feet were dragged along the road and they’re in pretty bad shape,” Ms Gore said.

“I was begging them to stop.

“It was terrifying in the moment and it’s still playing in my head.”

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 17-year-old Roxburgh Park teenager was arrested on March 25, and charged with 19 offences.

Detectives are now seeking to identify the second male involved and have released images in the hope someone will recognise him.

Anyone who recognises the man, or has information on the carjacking, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au