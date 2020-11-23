Search for man who headbutted security guard on the Mornington Peninsula

Police are looking for a man who verbally abused and headbutted a security guard in Safety Beach, while carrying a fishing rod.

The 19-year-old security guard suffered minor injuries after the assault on Marine Drive last month.

The frightened victim has had to change his place of work since the incident.

Sergeant Julie-Anne Newman says it’s not the first time the attacker has caused troubled for security guards.

“A number of other security guards have had issue with him before,” she told Ross and Russel.

“We’re concerned the behavior of this man is escalating.”

Police have released images of a many they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises this man or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au