Search for missing British tourist meets tragic end

Police have found a body in the Princetown area, believed to be Aslan King.

Officers are yet to formally identify the body, however, they believe it to be the missing British tourist.

The body was located about 10.15am this morning in a creek just over a kilometre from the camping ground where Aslan was last seen.

Investigators will prepare a report for the coroner.

Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance during the search.