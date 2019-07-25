Search for man missing near Dargo comes to sad end

A man missing in the state’s high country region since Friday has been found dead.

Jeremy Boyden went missing during a 4WD driving trip with his father, north of Dargo, on Friday afternoon.

Dozens of police, SES personnel, as well as friends of the Ferntree Gully man, had been searching the dense bush land for him.

His body was sadly found on Thursday morning, near Upper Dargo Road.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and police will prepare a report for the coroner.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.