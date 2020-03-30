Search for pair missing in Victoria’s High Country ramps up

The search for two people missing in Victoria’s High Country has ramped up today as fears about their wellbeing grow.

Police, including the Air Wing and Search and Rescue, SES, Parks Victoria, and the Mounted Cattleman’s Association of Victoria, are searching the Wonnangatta area for Russell Hill, 74, and Carol Clay, 73.

The pair’s campsite and vehicle, which has minor fire damage, were found abandoned on Dry River Creek Track at Billabong on Friday.

Russell left his Drouin home on a camping trip on March 19 with plans to camp at various sites along the Dargo River, before heading home on March 26.

He was last heard from on March 20 via radio from Wonnangatta Station, where he advised he was having radio transmission problems.

Carol told friends she was heading away and would return on March 28 or 29.

Her belongings were found in Russell’s abandoned car, leading police to believe the pair are together.

Police hold concerns for the welfare of Russell and Carol due to the amount of time they have been missing and Russell suffers from medical conditions.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sale Police Station on 5142 2200.