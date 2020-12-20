3AW
Search for predator who lured a teen onto a jet ski and sexually assaulted her

13 hours ago
Police are hunting for a sexual predator who lured a 15-year-old girl onto a jet ski and sexually assaulted her at Altona Beach.

The 15-year-old victim was at the pier when she was approached by a man on a jet ski who offered to take her for a ride at about 6pm on November 27.

She accepted, and the attacker rode the jet ski far out to sea, where he sexually assaulted the girl before returning her to shore.

Investigators have received information about other similar offending at Altona Beach.

The attacker is perceived to be Middle Eastern in appearance, aged in his early 30s, and has dark hair and a beard.

He was riding a red jet ski at the time of the assault.

Press PLAY below for more.

Detectives are appealing for any victims, witnesses or anyone with further information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

