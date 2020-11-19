Search for pup snatched from a backyard in Melbourne’s west

Police are asking for public assistance to track down a puppy stolen from a Maidstone yard last month.

Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Junior, was only seven months old when he was snatched from his Dunedin Street home on the morning of October 23.

A hole was found cut in temporary fencing between the yard and a construction site next door.

Police have released images of the tan pup in the hope that someone can come forward with information on his current whereabouts.

Anyone who knows where Junior is or has any information that could assist police with their enquiries is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au