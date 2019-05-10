Search for Ron: 95-year-old Toorak man still missing

A search is still underway for missing 95-year-old Ronald McMaster.

The Toorak resident has not been seen since last Saturday morning.

Detective Senior Constable Samantha Russell updated 3AW Mornings on the search for Ron.

“We’re following up on all leads that have been provided,” Ms Russell told Tony Jones.

The 95-year-old was on his way to Bermagui in New South Wales for a car club event.

He was last seen at a service station on the Princes Highway near Nar Nar Goon re-fueling his cream/grey 1965 Vanden Plas (registration plates 987-84H).

According to Ms Russell, there has been “no activity on his cards since the fuel purchase at Nar Nar Goon on Saturday morning.”

Ronald is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 180cm tall with a thin build and grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a red jumper over a blue shirt and grey trousers.

Ronald’s son Bruce spoke with Neil Mitchell on Tuesday about his father.

“When we take him out for dinner often the waiters mistake us for brothers.”

Anyone who sees Ronald or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.