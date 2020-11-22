Search for sex attacker who assaulted a man at a train station in Melbourne’s north

Police are desperately trying to find a sex attacker amid fears he may strike again.

Investigators have been told the male offender approached the male victim at the Regent Railway Station in Reservoir at about 4.50pm on November 2.

The offender made an explicit comment towards the victim before sexually assaulting him.

Detectives have released CCTV footage and photos of a man they want to talk to.

The person is believed to be Caucasian aged about 50-years-old, with short grey hair and a thin build.

At the time of the attack he was wearing a white facemask and had a band-aid on his forehead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppers.com.au