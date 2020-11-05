3AW
Search for South Yarra woman with amnesia

10 hours ago
Police are calling for help to find missing woman Margaret Snowden.

The 56-year-old was last seen leaving her house in South Yarra at about 2pm yesterday.

She was wearing a striped top, jeans and a medical alert bracelet.

It’s not known where she was intending to go.

Police have concerns for Margaret’s welfare due to a number of medical conditions including an amnesia condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Prahran Police Station on 9520 5200.

