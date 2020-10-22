Search for thug who brazenly bashed man with a hammer in Geelong

Police are seeking public assistance after a man was assaulted with a hammer in Geelong last month.

A man, described as Caucasian with a red triangle tattoo on his right hand, hit he 20-year-old victim in the head outside a La Trobe Terrace cafe shortly before midnight on September 11.

Police believe the attacker, who was not known to the victim, had a hammer concealed in his sleeve when he walked past the victim.

The victim was hospitalised with head injuries.

Images have today been released of the suspect, who has red hair and was waring cargo pants and black hoodie at the time of the attack.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au