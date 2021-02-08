Search for thug who ripped a necklace from an elderly woman’s neck

Police are searching for a man who ripped a gold necklace from an elderly woman’s neck in Brunswick last month.

The 88-year-old victim was inside a supermarket at a Barkly Square shopping centre at about 10.30am on January 30 when she was approached by a man.

He snatched a necklace from her neck, before running away towards Sydney Road.

Investigators have released images of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

He’s perceived to be Caucasian in appearance, about 182cm tall, and was wearing a red had, a white Nike Air t-shirt, a black wind breaker and grey shorts.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppervic.com.au.