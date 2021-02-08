3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Search for thug who ripped a necklace from an elderly woman’s neck

8 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Search for thug who ripped a necklace from an elderly woman’s neck

Police are searching for a man who ripped a gold necklace from an elderly woman’s neck in Brunswick last month.

The 88-year-old victim was inside a supermarket at a Barkly Square shopping centre at about 10.30am on January 30 when she was approached by a man.

He snatched a necklace from her neck, before running away towards Sydney Road.

Investigators have released images of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

He’s perceived to be Caucasian in appearance, about 182cm tall, and was wearing a red had, a white Nike Air t-shirt, a black wind breaker and grey shorts.

Press PLAY below for more.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppervic.com.au.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332