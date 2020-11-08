Search for witnesses after 19-year-old struck and killed by car in Melbourne’s north

Police are seeking witness after a teenager was hit and killed by a car in front of his sister in Melbourne’s north last night.

Investigators believe a number of cars stopped at the scene of the fatal collision in Lalor, but left before providing details to police.

They’ve been able to establish the victim, a 19-year-old man was hit by a car travelling west-bound while crossing Childs Road with his sister at the pedestrian crossing at about 7.30pm.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man could not be revived and died at the scene.

His sister wasn’t injured.

The driver of the car involved, an 80-year-old Reservoir man is assisting police with their enquiries.

Witness are being urged to come forward.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au