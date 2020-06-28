Searching for Veronica Green: Potential breakthrough in suburban backyard

Detectives will today dig up a backyard in Melbourne’s west 44 years after mother-of-three Veronica Green went missing.

The agonising search is yet to lead sisters Jacqui and Penny to their mother, who were 14 and 7 when Veronica went missing.

Several years ago, a special on Nine television show Missing Persons Unit did lead the sisters to the brother they never knew they had.

Stephen had been given up for adoption before his sisters were born.

Since then, the trio have been fruitless in searching for answers.

But there’s hopes today could bring a major breakthrough in the investigation.

Police are set to dig up a backyard in Ardeer after receiving information Veronica’s body may be buried there.

Veronica would now be 82-years-old and was 38 at the time of her disappearance.

It is believed she was last seen the day before Valentine’s Day in 1976, on Friday 13 February.

Investigators are still encouraging anyone who may have any information regarding the disappearance of Veronica to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppersvic.com.au to make a report.