Second Australian blood clot case ‘likely to be linked’ to AstraZeneca vaccine

Australia’s medical regulator says a second case of blood clots is likely linked to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

A woman in her 40s who was vaccinated in Western Australia developed “thrombosis with thrombocytopenia” after receiving the jab.

The woman remains in hospital, where she is in a stable condition.

Australia last week changed its COVID-19 vaccination guidelines in response to the rare potentially deadly blood clotting linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The AstraZeneca jab is no longer recommended for people aged under 50.