Second Australian blood clot case ‘likely to be linked’ to AstraZeneca vaccine
Australia’s medical regulator says a second case of blood clots is likely linked to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
A woman in her 40s who was vaccinated in Western Australia developed “thrombosis with thrombocytopenia” after receiving the jab.
The woman remains in hospital, where she is in a stable condition.
Australia last week changed its COVID-19 vaccination guidelines in response to the rare potentially deadly blood clotting linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.
The AstraZeneca jab is no longer recommended for people aged under 50.