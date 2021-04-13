3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Second Australian blood clot case ‘..

Second Australian blood clot case ‘likely to be linked’ to AstraZeneca vaccine

6 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for Second Australian blood clot case ‘likely to be linked’ to AstraZeneca vaccine

Australia’s medical regulator says a second case of blood clots is likely linked to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

A woman in her 40s who was vaccinated in Western Australia developed “thrombosis with thrombocytopenia” after receiving the jab.

The woman remains in hospital, where she is in a stable condition.

Australia last week changed its COVID-19 vaccination guidelines in response to the rare potentially deadly blood clotting linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The AstraZeneca jab is no longer recommended for people aged under 50.

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332