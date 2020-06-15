Second Labor minister quits cabinet in wake of 60 Minutes investigation

Robin Scott has become the second state minister to quit cabinet in the wake of the explosive 60 Minutes investigation on Sunday night.

The member for Preston, a factional ally of Adem Somyurek, said he did not want to become a “distraction” for the Labor Party and so would return to the backbench while an investigation takes place.

Mr Scott had held the role of assistant treasurer and was the minister for veterans.

He said he was “very confident” he would be cleared of any wrong doing.

ROBIN SCOTT’S FULL STATEMENT