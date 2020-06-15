Second Labor minister quits cabinet in wake of 60 Minutes investigation
Robin Scott has become the second state minister to quit cabinet in the wake of the explosive 60 Minutes investigation on Sunday night.
The member for Preston, a factional ally of Adem Somyurek, said he did not want to become a “distraction” for the Labor Party and so would return to the backbench while an investigation takes place.
Mr Scott had held the role of assistant treasurer and was the minister for veterans.
He said he was “very confident” he would be cleared of any wrong doing.
ROBIN SCOTT’S FULL STATEMENT
The Australian Labor Party has played an enormous part in my life, and champions values that I hold particularly dear. Because of this, I found the recent reporting of matters relating to the administration of the party especially confronting.
To the extent that these matters relate to my conduct, I look forward to the opportunity to clear my name. I am very confident that the investigative process will do so.
However, I am conscious of the burden that this process will take on myself and my young family. I am also concerned at the distraction my involvement in the process may cause for the Government.
I have therefore notified the Premier that I will stand aside from my Ministerial responsibilities, and I have notified the Governor of the resignation of my commission, effective immediately.
I will continue to serve my electorate of Preston to the best of my ability, and I remain grateful to have the privilege of doing so.