Second man charged in relation to Prahran nightclub shooting

Police have charged a second man in relation to the fatal shooting at a Prahran nightclub in April.

Detectives arrested the 18-year-old Bundoora man after executing a search warrant at a property in Linacre Drive at about 10.20am this morning.

He has been charged with two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

He will face the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court later today.

Yesterday police also charged a 25-year-old man in relation to the shooting.

The man was charged with accessory after the fact to murder, prohibited forearm possession, stalking, and making threats to kill.

He is due to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Two people were killed in the shooting at Love Machine nightclub on April 14, and four others were injured.

The investigation into the crime remains ongoing.