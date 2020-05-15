Another McDonald’s in Melbourne shut due to positive COVID-19 test
Another McDonald’s outlet in Melbourne has been closed due to the coronavirus.
The Department of Health has confirmed an employee at McDonald’s Craigieburn has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee has been identified as an extended relative of one of the previously announced positive cases at Fawkner.
The following is a statement from a McDonald’s spokesman:
“Out of an abundance of caution we have immediately closed the restaurant. All Craigieburn employees have been instructed not to return to work for 14 days and advised to be tested.
“We have engaged an external contractor to conduct a deep clean of the restaurant using the highest-grade chemicals recommended by the Department of Health.
“The Craigieburn employee has been identified as an extended relative of one of the previously announced COVID-19 positive cases at Fawkner.
“The employee has not worked at the Fawkner restaurant.
“We have spoken with the employee and confirm they are self-isolating at home with little to no symptoms.
“The Craigieburn employee last worked at the restaurant on Tuesday 12 May.”